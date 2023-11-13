APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Appleton say they are investigating an incident where a gun was reportedly fired during a disturbance downtown early Saturday morning.

According to a release from the Appleton Police Department, patrol officers were alerted shortly after 2:00 a.m. of a disturbance taking place in the 100 block of South Walnut Street.

Police state that as officers arrived and began separating the parties that were fighting, they heard a gunshot go off a short distance away.

Officers say they searched the area but were unable to find the shooter, however, they did report finding a single shell casing and other items of evidence at the scene.

Officers say no one was injured during the disturbance and ask that anyone with information about the incident contact the Appleton Police Department.

At this time, no other information is and an investigation of the incident is ongoing. Local Five will update this story if and when more details are released.