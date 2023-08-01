APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is reminding residents impacted by the Erb Park incident on Monday of the various community resources they have available.

On its Facebook page, the Appleton Police Department said it was saddened about the events that unfolded at Erb Park on Monday, and their hearts go out to those impacted.

“During times like these, we understand the importance of coming together to support one another,” said officers. “The Appleton Police Department will have additional officers in the park for the day.”

Anyone in need of assistance navigating resources, such as the Victim Crisis Response Team, can click here.

The Victim Crisis Response Team is dedicated to connecting individuals with the resources they need to heal and move forward.

“Let’s stand as a community, offering comfort and understanding to those in need,” concluded officers. “Together, we can all make a difference.”

This comes off an evening of chaos, as authorities quickly responded to a disturbance around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, which saw one person transported to a hospital.

This is still an active investigation by the Appleton Police Department, although they do have one person in custody in connection to the “targeted” incident.

Anyone with details or any relevant information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the department at 920-832-5500.