APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser for the Special Olympics in Wisconsin raised thousands of dollars, but one northeast Wisconsin agency raised the most money in the entire state.

According to a Facebook post, the Appleton Police Department has confirmed that their Dunkin’ Donuts location raised the most money in Wisconsin.

Cop on a Rooftop Fundraiser in Appleton

Cop on a Rooftop Fundraiser in Appleton

Cop on a Rooftop Fundraiser in Appleton

Cop on a Rooftop Fundraiser in Appleton

Cop on a Rooftop Fundraiser in Appleton

Cop on a Rooftop Fundraiser in Appleton

Cop on a Rooftop Fundraiser in Appleton

Cop on a Rooftop Fundraiser in Appleton

Cop on a Rooftop Fundraiser in Appleton

Cop on a Rooftop Fundraiser in Appleton

“Thank you to everyone who stopped out at Cop on a Rooftop last week to support Special Olympics Wisconsin,” stated officers.

Local 5 News was there to catch up with the officers last Friday, who thoroughly enjoyed hanging out in the sun to raise money for a good cause.