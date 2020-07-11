Appleton Police Department reopens lobby, ends late fee grace period

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department announced on Saturday that its lobby is back to full service and will begin charging late fees starting August 1.

The Department said it will be ending its grace period for late fees that had previously been extended indefinitely.

Late fees will be charged starting August 1.

Police added that with the reopening of its lobby, residents can once again register their pets for 2020 licences.

Appleton officials said the lobby’s hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

