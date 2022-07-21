APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is reporting an increase in property crimes impacting the community.

According to a release, over the past few weeks, officers with the Appleton Police Department have responded to an upsurge in thefts related to unsecured items including unlocked vehicles with keys inside, unsecured garages, and bicycles left unlocked.

ATM Theft in Appleton

Crimes like these are preventable and officers are reminding residents to secure their items, lock their doors, and enhance outdoor lighting at night.

In addition to the thefts occurring, the Appleton Police Department has also noticed an uptick at multiple financial institutions where thieves are attempting to steal Automated Teller Machines (ATM) in the early morning hours.

Investigators are working on leads for the specific cases, but according to the Appleton Police Department, national trends show this type of crime is happening throughout the country and it can occur quickly.

Residents in Appleton are being asked to contact local law enforcement if they see or notice anything suspicious on or near their property.