Appleton Police Dept. hands out helmets for bike safety, keeping local noggins safe

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is raising awareness for bike safety this summer through a series of pop-up events.

The department says they plan to talk about how to stay safe while biking as they hand out bike helmets, which wouldn’t be possible without the help from the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region.

Officers also wanted to thank Appleton Bicycle Shop for helping them find quality helmets.

Tuesday’s rider safety pop-up was held at Erb Park. Future dates are yet to be released for the next safety session.

