Appleton Police detain juvenile at Erb Park, recover ‘facsimile firearm’

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police say a juvenile will be referred to the juvenile justice system after a Thursday evening incident.

Police say they responded to Erb Park for a report of a juvenile in the pavilion with a handgun. Authorities tell WFRV Local 5 that they received information that the juvenile had the firearm in his waistband.

“The facsimile firearm in the attached photo was recovered at the scene,” Appleton Police say.

When officers arrived and attempted speaking with the juvenile, authorities say he initially walked away and was eventually detained.

According to Appleton Police, the juvenile attempted to injure himself during the arrest. Officers then secured the juvenile and he was transported to a local hospital. Authorities say he was treated for minor injuries.

Police say the juvenile was released to a guardian and will be referred to the juvenile justice system.

