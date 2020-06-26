FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton Police detain juvenile at Erb Park, recover ‘facsimile firearm’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police say a juvenile will be referred to the juvenile justice system after a Thursday evening incident.

Police say they responded to Erb Park for a report of a juvenile in the pavilion with a handgun. Authorities tell WFRV Local 5 that they received information that the juvenile had the firearm in his waistband.

“The facsimile firearm in the attached photo was recovered at the scene,” Appleton Police say.

When officers arrived and attempted speaking with the juvenile, authorities say he initially walked away and was eventually detained.

According to Appleton Police, the juvenile attempted to injure himself during the arrest. Officers then secured the juvenile and he was transported to a local hospital. Authorities say he was treated for minor injuries.

Police say the juvenile was released to a guardian and will be referred to the juvenile justice system.

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Inside the KBO

Thumbnail for the video titled "Inside the KBO"

Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts"

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"