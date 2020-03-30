1  of  70
Closings
Appleton Police encouraging students to design, display posters of support for healthcare workers

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) It seems the number of positive Coronavirus cases in Wisconsin and throughout the world is growing by the minute, which means our healthcare workers are becoming more and more busy with an influx of patients in hospitals.

To show your support for these workers, the Appleton Police Department is encouraging all students, 4K to Seniors – to design and create posters to display in the front windows of their homes, thanking those on the front lines in the fight against Covid-19.

“So when these healthcare workers are on their way to work after working long shifts, it’ll give them some support,” said Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas. [To] show them that the community is out there caring about them, thinking about them.”

Police are encouraging everyone to share your creation on social media and use #FoxValleyThankAHero so that they can see all the creative pieces of work.

“When we’ve had difficult times here at the police department, the community has always stepped up and done amazing things for us,” Thomas said. “I think it’s time that we can all step up and support those nurses and doctors, the hospital workers, cleaning staff, all of those people that are in a really challenging time right now. It would be really nice to see that.”

