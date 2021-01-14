Appleton Police has new ‘officers’ as children’s toys join for ride alongs in the Community Update

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas joined Local 5 This Morning to share information about a program with the Appleton Parks and Rec Department.

The program has had around 50 kids send toys that have been riding along with officers the past week. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic Appleton Police has not been able to do ride alongs with children as well as tours of the police station.

The officers have been taking pictures with the toys and will send a card and the toys back to the children next week.

Chief Thomas also brought up how the crime rate was down for the following crimes:

Aggravated assaults were down about 12%

Robbery was down 25%

Sexual assaults down 40%

Chief Thomas also talked about some increases in minor property crimes that he attributed partly due to teenagers being home during the day.

Thefts from auto are up over 60%

Burglary is up 29%

Chief Thomas ended the Community Update with what the Appleton Police Department is focusing on for 2021. Traffic enforcement and education is a primary focus for the new year. Chief Thomas said this was the #1 community concern.

Appleton Police are going to be more aggressive in traffic enforcement, and educate about the dangers of distracted driving.

