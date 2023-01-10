APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Quick thinking helped rescue a person who fell through the ice at a pond near their home in Appleton on Tuesday.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, on January 10, 2023, at around 11:00 a.m., firefighters were sent to a home for a report of an incident where a person had fallen through the ice at a pond near their home.

Before firefighters arrived, Appleton Police Department’s Sergeant Edwards and Sergeant Konkle leaped into action and threw the person a rescue rope.

Officers were able to pull the person out of the water quickly and got them warmed up with assistance from the Gold Cross Ambulance.

“Thank you for your quick response and service to our community,” wrote the Appleton Fire Department on its Facebook page.

No further information was provided.