APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in the homicide of a 56-year-old Appleton man back in January of 2023.

According to Community Resource Officer Lieutenant Meghan Cash, the department is looking for 37-year-old Yia Lor, who was identified as a person of interest in the homicide on the 1200 block of North Briarcliff Drive.

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, officers located Paul Rhoads, 56, in the middle of the road with significant injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Police say that this shooting ‘was not a random crime.’

Yia Lor has an outstanding warrant for a felony probation violation that is unrelated to this case, and authorities are actively searching for his whereabouts.

Officers say that he should not be approached, and any information regarding his location should be reported to local law enforcement.

“The Appleton Police Department is committed to keeping the citizens of Appleton safe and is continuing to investigate this incident,” said Cash in a press release.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Appleton Police Department, Investigator Yule, at 920-832-5540.

No further information was provided.