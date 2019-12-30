Appleton Police investigating after man dies shortly after being released from hospital

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Appleton Police say they are investigating after a man was released from the hospital and died shortly after.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Verbrick Street on Monday at around 2 a.m. for a 37-year-old man who had a seizure and possibly stopped breathing.

After further investigation, officials say they determined the man had been using cocaine.

Medical crews provided aid to the man. Officials say he was alert and transported to a local hospital for further medical assistance and released a short time later.

At around 4:48 a.m., officers say they were called back to the same residence by the wife of the man, saying the man was having another seizure and being aggressive.

Officials reportedly secured the man and medical personnel arrived and attempted to provide first aid, but the man died at the scene.

Appleton Police say “there is nothing to indicate any actions of an officer were a factor in causing the death, mandating the investigation by an outside agency, but, because officers were involved with the subject at the time of his death we contacted an outside agency to do an independent investigation; the Green Bay Police Department responded to do the investigation the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office was notified.”

No further details are available at this time.