Appleton Police investigating after two rabbits found abandoned in Peabody Park

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police are investigating after two domesticated rabbits were found in a box in Peabody Park last week.

Authorities say the rabbits were brought to the Fox Valley Humane Association and are reportedly doing well.

Police are reminding the public that if you have a pet you can no longer care for, you should contact the Fox Valley Humane Association to discuss the surrender process.

“It is a state crime to abandon animals and we would like to provide resources to someone if they are struggling to care for an animal.”

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Humane Officer Fillebrown with the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-6414.

