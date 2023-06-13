APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect as they investigate an armed robbery that happened late Monday night.

In a release, police say they responded to the 2800 block of East Newberry Street at 10:05 p.m. for a reported armed robbery.

On arrival, officers talked with the caller and searched the area for the suspect. They could not find the suspect, and a preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was armed and displayed a firearm during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man standing about 6 feet tall and weighing about 180-200 lbs.

Authorities say they are reviewing surveillance footage, collecting evidence, and completing interviews. They ask that anyone with information about the incident contact the Appleton Police Department.

Police say that any evidence, especially video or photos captured on security systems or doorbell cameras in the immediate area, could be critical to the investigation.

No one was reported injured from this incident, and no other details have been made available.

Local 5 News will update this story as more information is released.