Live Now
Live coverage: Rules Committee setting terms of House impeachment debate

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton Police investigating armed robbery

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Appleton Police are investigating an armed robbery from early December.

Officials say the incident happened on December 5 at the Marathon Gas Station at 1920 E. Wisconsin Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Riddle by calling the department at 920-832-5564. Appleton Police say anyone with information can also message their Facebook page. The case number is #A19043759.

If you have information but wish to remain anonymous, please consider using the “REPORT” feature on our phone app. The phone app is available for free where you download your applications.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories