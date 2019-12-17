Appleton Police investigating armed robbery

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Appleton Police are investigating an armed robbery from early December.

Officials say the incident happened on December 5 at the Marathon Gas Station at 1920 E. Wisconsin Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Riddle by calling the department at 920-832-5564. Appleton Police say anyone with information can also message their Facebook page. The case number is #A19043759.

If you have information but wish to remain anonymous, please consider using the “REPORT” feature on our phone app. The phone app is available for free where you download your applications.