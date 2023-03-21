APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Appleton are investigating two separate fraudulent transactions at a US Bank where $8,000 was withdrawn from an Illinois resident’s account.

According to the Appleton Police Department, the suspect walked into the US Bank located on North Durkee Street around 3:15 p.m. on January 27 and used the victim’s personal information to withdraw $4,000.

During the second transaction, the suspect had a cashier’s check made out to a ‘Cheryl Reed’ and was able to withdraw an additional $4,000, officers say.

Appleton Police Department

The victim, who lives in Illinois, reported the transactions and a total loss of $8,000.

The victim also received a call from the Oshkosh Branch of US Bank about an attempted withdrawal of another $4,700, and that transaction was denied.

Anyone that can assist in identifying the suspect is asked to contact Sgt. Rosetti at the Appleton Police Department and reference agency case # A23005011.

No further details were released.