FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton Police investigating incident involving possible arson

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police say they’re investigating an incident involving a possible arson that occured over the weekend.

Authorities say they are actively investigating the incident as a potential hate crime. The incident resulted in damage to a home.

“As we move closer to election day, please be respectful and kind to your neighbors,” Appleton Police say. “This election year we have taken numerous reports of damage and theft of political materials. The acts of a few does not represent our community, let’s keep Appleton a great place to live.”

Appleton Police tell WFRV Local 5 that they are unable to release any other details at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Appleton Police at 920-832-5500.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Reader brothers carry on family legacy at FVL

High School Sports Xtra - Local 5 Top 5

High School Sports Xtra - 9/27 Game of the Week, Volleyball Scores

High School Volleyball 9/26 - Luxemburg-Casco, Xavier sweep

Xtra Point - High School Football 9/25

High schools games affected by COVID-19 tests and concerns