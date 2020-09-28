Appleton Police investigating incident involving possible arson

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police say they’re investigating an incident involving a possible arson that occured over the weekend.

Authorities say they are actively investigating the incident as a potential hate crime. The incident resulted in damage to a home.

“As we move closer to election day, please be respectful and kind to your neighbors,” Appleton Police say. “This election year we have taken numerous reports of damage and theft of political materials. The acts of a few does not represent our community, let’s keep Appleton a great place to live.”

Appleton Police tell WFRV Local 5 that they are unable to release any other details at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Appleton Police at 920-832-5500.

