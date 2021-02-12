UPDATE: Car backfired, no shots fired in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – We are learning more information regarding the alleged shots fired near the northside of Appleton.

According to the Appleton Police, a vehicle backfired, creating a sound like a gunshot. The person who first reported the incident said they heard what sounded like a gunshot and saw someone suspicious.

There is no police activity or investigation into the matter at this time.

UPDATE: Lockdown at Kaleidoscope Academy lifted

FRIDAY 2/12/2021 10:58 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The lockdown that was in effect for Kaleidoscope Academy has been lifted.

Appleton Police are still investigating the shooting incident in the area.

There is no information regarding any suspects in custody.

UPDATE: Kaleidoscope Academy in lockdown as Appleton Police investigate shooting incident

FRIDAY 2/12/2021 10:39 a.m.

Appleton, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating a report of someone with a gun and possible gunshot near Durkee Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

According to the Appleton Police Department, no one was injured and no one is in custody. Police are in the area speaking with possible witnesses.

Kaleidoscope Acadaemy, a nearby school, is in lockdown.

ORIGINAL: Appleton Police investigating possible shooting near multiple schools

FRIDAY 2/12/2021 10:30 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police Officers are in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Durkee Street for a possible shooting event.

According to the Appleton Police Twitter page, updates will be provided when they are available.

Officers are in the area for a possible weapons call. We will provide updates when they are available. Please use alternative routes when traveling in the area of Wisconsin Ave and Durkee Street. pic.twitter.com/pjuq0B0NFC — Appleton Police (@AppletonPD_WI) February 12, 2021

