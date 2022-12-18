APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Appleton are investigating a shooting on North Fair Street that left a 17-year-old hospitalized on Saturday evening.

According to the Appleton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Fair Street after receiving reports of multiple people fighting in the street with a report of a gunshot around 4:45 p.m. on December 17.

When officers arrived at the area, they reportedly found evidence that a gun had been fired, however, no one that was allegedly involved was still at the scene.

Roughly 10 minutes after officers were notified of the incident, law enforcement was made aware of a 17-year-old who showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers were then able to determine that the 17-year-old sustained the gunshot wound during the incident on North Fair Street.

Authorities believe that the victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Investigators are presently working to obtain additional information regarding this investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.

Local 5 will stay updated on any new details that emerge.