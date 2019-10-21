FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton police investigating Sunday night hit-and-run

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Appleton Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run involving a Jeep and a motorcycle from Sunday night.

In a video released by the department, the Jeep can be seen rear-ending a person riding a motorcycle. Authorities say this happened on Wisconsin Avenue and Oneida Street. The vehicle in question reportedly continued to drive westbound through Badger Avenue into the Town of Grand Chute.

Officers have identified the Jeep involved in the crash. There’s no word on the condition of the motorcycle driver.

**Identified 10/21/19 5:00AM Thank you Facebook Force for the help!**Here is the video associated with the hit and run post this evening. Case#A19037746

Posted by Appleton Police Department on Sunday, October 20, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories