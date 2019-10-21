Appleton police investigating Sunday night hit-and-run

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Appleton Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run involving a Jeep and a motorcycle from Sunday night.

In a video released by the department, the Jeep can be seen rear-ending a person riding a motorcycle. Authorities say this happened on Wisconsin Avenue and Oneida Street. The vehicle in question reportedly continued to drive westbound through Badger Avenue into the Town of Grand Chute.

Officers have identified the Jeep involved in the crash. There’s no word on the condition of the motorcycle driver.