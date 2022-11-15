APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Appleton are investigating a suspicious death after a person was found dead Tuesday morning.

According to the Appleton Police Department, on November 15 around 11:30 a.m. authorities were sent to the 700 block of West Summer Street for a believed dead person. Officers ended up confirming that the person was dead.

The circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated. Currently, there is a suspicious death investigation happening in Fond du Lac.

There was no information on if the incidents are released or the identity of the deceased person.