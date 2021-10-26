Appleton Police K9 unit passes away after 6 years of service

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- On Tuesday, October 26, the Appleton Police Department shared some saddening news regarding a former K9 unit.

Jico, a retired K9 unit, passed away on Friday, October 22.

The Police Department shared on their Facebook page explaining that the former unit “peacefully passed away in his sleep at his home.” on October 22. Jico served the Appleton Police Department for 6 years with his partner Sgt. Haney. He was in service from January 2013, to January 2019.

During his career, Jico was deployed over 1,000 times which led to 533 arrests! He managed to acquire 30 pounds of marijuana, more than 11 grams of heroin, over 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 120.04 grams of cocaine, and $191,603 in cash.

The Department expressed their thoughts to Sgt. Haney and his family during this difficult time, and wanted to thank the community for its continued support of the K9 unit.