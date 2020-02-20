Appleton Police launch new app to alert community in times of emergencies

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department has launched a free app for smartphones dedicated to alerting the community in times of emergency.

“YOU Get It First” will provide anyone who downloads the app with emergency notifications and real-time updates sent straight to their mobile phone.

The Department plans on using the app to alert the public on urgent situations like missing children, road closures, and more.

“We’re pretty excited about it. It’s something that we’ve identified as a way to communicate better with our community especially in times of emergencies or large incidents happening where we have a large police presence,” Officer Meghan Cash told Local 5.

The app is free to use and can be downloaded in the App Store or Google Play.

App Store | Google Play

LATEST POSTS