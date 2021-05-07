Appleton Police lend helping hand at local Bike Rodeo

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department was on scene to help children learn basic bike skills at Appleton’s first 2021 Bike Rodeo.

The rodeo is aimed at helping children learn basic skills about riding a bike safely on the road. There are multiple stations including:

Looking back without swerving

Braking techniques

Riding straight while missing hazards

Crossing busy streets safely

The Mead Pool Parking Lot was the location for the rodeo. The rodeo was on May 5.

According to the Appleton Parks and Recreation Department, the next Bike Rodeo is scheduled for Wednesday, June 9 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The event is free, but participants must register for a specific time slot.

Bike Rodeo #2 is being held at Franklin Elementary School Playground. The event may end early or late depending on the number of participants.

More information regarding the rodeo and how to sign up can be found on Appleton Parks and Recreation’s website.