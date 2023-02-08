SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is no longer seeking the whereabouts of a person of interest relating to a shooting incident on Briarcliff Drive.

Officers say that Yia Lor, was located in Sheboygan following a pursuit that involved three different crashes.

Lor was announced as a person of interest on Monday for his alleged involvement in the January 22 shooting incident that resulted in the death of Paul Rhoads.

Rhoads was found in the middle of the road with significant injuries that officers say were consistent with a gunshot wound.

On Tuesday, the Sheboygan Police Department stated that officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop on a vehicle on North 13th Street near North Avenue after ‘spotting a known wanted person.’

Officers say the driver of the vehicle surrendered but the wanted person, who was the passenger, allegedly refused commands to get out of the vehicle and reportedly got into the driver’s seat, fleeing the scene at high speeds.

The suspect vehicle crashed into a car after failing to stop at a stop sign on North 10th Street and Geele Avenue, causing that vehicle to hit a third car.

Sheboygan Police say the suspect vehicle then crashed into a home before coming to a stop against a second home on North 10th Street.

The release states that Lor sustained injuries during the crash and was transported to a local hospital to be treated.

Thank you for the continued community support as we continue to investigate this incident. We will continue to provide updates as we are able. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Appleton Police Department, Investigator Yule at 920-832-5540. Appleton Police Department

The investigation is ongoing and Lor is in stable condition.