Appleton Police looking for suspect, two victims found with ‘significant’ injuries

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department (APD) is searching for a suspect that is believed to have attempted to enter homes and vehicles Thursday evening.

The APD says on Thursday, March 18 at 11:00 p.m., officers responded to a reported disturbance with a weapon in the 2600 block of North Richmond Street.

When arriving two victims were found with injuries that appear to have been the cause of an edged weapon. Officers reportedly found a blood trail leaving the area of the crime scene.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital with significant injuries, according to the APD.

Authorities believe the male left the area on foot and officers are searching the area, but the suspect has not been found.

The male was believed to be attempting to enter homes and vehicles in the area.

The APD says the male traveled southwest on foot through public and private property. The male is considered dangerous. The APD mentions if anyone has any information to contact the APD at 920-832-5500.