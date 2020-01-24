Appleton Police: Man arrested after fleeing multiple times, resisting officers

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police say a man wanted on two warrants has been arrested after attacking an officer and later fleeing additional officers.

Police say at around 9 p.m. Thursday, an Appleton Police Patrol Officer was conducted surveillance on a residence on W. Wisconsin Avenue while looking for 26-year-old Deandre Rembert. Officials say Rembert had two active warrants for his arrest and had previously fled from officers twice.

While conducting surveillance, police say they witnessed Rembert leave in as a passenger in a vehicle.

That vehicle then pulled into and parked at the Citgo Gast Station at the corner of Oneida Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

As an officer approached the vehicle, Rembert reportedly exited the vehicle, attacked the officer, and attempted to get into the driver’s seat to drive away.

Appleton Police say the officer kept Rembert out of the driver seat, but he resisted the officer and ran into nearby residential yards.

Officers say they were able to catch Rembert and “a violent, physical struggle occurred.”

Rembert refused to be taken into custody, according to police, and he attempted to disarm one of the officers. He reportedly yelled at the officers to “just shoot me.”

Officers attempted to use a taser, but it was ineffective.

A K9 officer and his K9 Zuul had responded to the scene. K9 Zuul was deployed and assisted in taking Rembert into custody.

Rembert was transported to a local hospital and treated for a minor injury from K9 Zuul’s bite.

Rembert was released from the hospital and, while being escorted to jail in handcuffs, he reportedly resisted officers and tried to flee.

Police say Rembert was placed in jail on two active arrest warrants and the below additional charges have been requested:

Resisting or Obstructing an Officer – 2 counts

Attempting to Disarm a Peace Officer

Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer – 2 Counts

Three officers received minor injuries during the fight but immediately returned to duty.