Appleton Police officers selected as ‘Top Cop’ winners after heroic efforts during last year’s downtown shooting

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Appleton Police Officers involved in the downtown Appleton shooting last summer that resulted in the death of Firefighter Mitch Lundgaard have been chosen as recipients of the national “Top Cop” award for their heroic efforts.

According to Appleton Police, Officer Paul Christensen and Sergeant Chris Biese were selected as recipients of the 2020 TOP COPS Awards presented by the National Association of Police Organizations.

The TOP COPS Awards are intended to educate the American public about our nation’s heroes and pay tribute to law enforcement officers in federal, state, county, tribal, and local agencies. The awards highlight those officers for actions above and beyond the call of duty.

TOP COPS are nominated by fellow officers and reviewed by an independent Awards Selection Committee comprised of national law enforcement representatives. The committee selects ten cases from across the nation. Those selected are TOP COPS Award winners.

