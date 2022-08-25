APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – All parties involved in the Appleton shooting incident on August 12 have been identified by the Department of Justice.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice released the names of those involved in a shooting on August 12. Around 7:20 p.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of North Birchwood Avenue for a reported domestic disturbance.

Officers arrived and confronted 29-year-old Daniel Pesavento, who was reportedly armed with a handgun. Officers tried to negotiate with Pesavento.

Officer Bryce Rudebeck and Officer Tony Shuman fired their guns and hit Pesavento. The two officers both have five years in law enforcement.

Pesavento was transported to a hospital where he later died. There were no injuries to law enforcement personnel.

There was a firearm recovered at the scene. Body camera footage and cell phone footage reportedly captured parts of the incident.

When the investigation is over, the reports will be turned over to the Outagamie County District Attorney. No additional information was provided.