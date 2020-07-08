Live Now
Appleton Police on scene of ‘active incident’

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police are responding to an active police incident in the 1000 block of W. Spring Street.

According to authorities, the road is currently closed to allow crews to respond to the scene. Appleton Police say the incident is a “planned operation.”

No further details are available at this time. WFRV Local 5 will continue to provide updates as they become available.

