APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – As students prepare for the start of a new school year, law enforcement is encouraging parents to be mindful of what they post online.

“So when we think about back to school and how we can keep our kids safe people don’t think of before you even get to school,” said Meghan Cash, Appleton Police department, public information officer.

It is not uncommon for parents to post pictures of their kids returning to school.

“When you’re taking those first-day photos it’s so much fun it’s such a precious moment,” said Cash.

Police say information on back-to-school photos could put a child and family in harm’s way.

“That information can be used by sometimes people you’re not even considering to be in your friend’s list or potential predators and scammers out there looking to prey on families,” explained Cash.

The department believes leaving contact information off of photos will provide a piece of mind to parents as students begin the upcoming school year.

“Things to consider would be leave that house number or that apartment number off of those pictures so people don’t know where you live, as well as some identifying information that is often listed on a poster for kids back to school. Why not do what you can to make sure that before your child even leaves your home, you’ve done everything you can keep them safe,” said Cash.



Students are set to begin school later this week.