APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Appleton Police say a person has been taken into custody after a large police presence was observed near the Transit Center.

According to a Facebook post by the department, officers were dispatch at around 4:05 p.m. for a subject with a gun.

By 4:10 p.m., officers had the subject in custody. There were no reports of injuries and there is no danger to the public, according to Appleton Police.

There is no further information at this time.