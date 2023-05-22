APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department released more information on the incident early Monday morning that closed part of West Wisconsin Avenue.

According to the Appleton Police Department, on May 22 around 6 a.m., officers were sent to an address in the 700 block of West Wisconsin Avenue for a reported bomb threat. When authorities arrived, a premier was created and the premise was searched.

Appleton’s Drone Team, as well as two K9 teams, were deployed to do a thorough search. Nothing was reportedly found and it was determined that the threat was not credible.

The scene was then cleared. The Appleton Police Department issued the following statement about the incident:

While the threat was ultimately deemed a hoax, we want to emphasize that the Appleton Police

Department takes every threat seriously. The safety and security of the community remain our

top priority. We would like to express our gratitude to the local law enforcement for their

assistance this morning. Appleton Police Department

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.