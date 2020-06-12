Appleton Police respond to truck that tipped over, spilling rocks on highway

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews in Appleton are clearing the roadway after a truck carrying rocks tipped over along the highway.

Appleton Police tell WFRV Local 5 that the truck appeared to have run along the curb, causing it to tip.

Authorities alerted the community with their YOU Get it First app, saying that the ramp to I-41 southbound from STH 441 northbound was significantly slow due to the incident.

Thank you for your patience as crews work to clear the roadway. pic.twitter.com/pki3Ylk0zb — Appleton Police (@AppletonPD_WI) June 12, 2020

There is no word yet when the truck and debris will be cleared.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5