UPDATE: 3-year-old dead, man in custody following active situation in Appleton

THURSDAY 2/27/2020 5:41 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 3-year-old is dead and a 27-year-old woman is being treated for injuries following an active situation in Appleton overnight. Appleton Police say a 25-year-old Appleton man, who is known to the victims, has been arrested.

According to authorities, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of N. Kensington Drive for a medical call around 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police say they found the woman and the young girl with life-threatening injuries.

The victims were transported to an area hospital where the child passed away as a result of her injuries. The woman is being treated for her injuries.

The man, identified as Demetrius Williams, is currently being held at the Outagamie County Jail on charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide and two counts of attempted homicide.

Appleton Police say the investigation is ongoing and there is believed to be no threat to the public. Local 5 will provide more information as it becomes available.

Original Story: Appleton Police responding to ‘active situation’ on N. Kensington

THURSDAY 2/27/2020 5:02 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police say they are responding to an “active situation” in the 500 block of North Kensington Drive. According to authorities, the situation began around midnight.

While no further information is immediately available, police tell Local 5 this is a “rescue situation.”

