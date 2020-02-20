UPDATE: Appleton Police investigating suspected meth lab near Pierce Park

THURSDAY 2/20/2020 12:21 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police say they are currently working on investigating a suspected methamphetamine lab in the 1300 block of West Rogers Street.

Police announced earlier today that they were responding to an active situation in the area.

Local 5 will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Active situation in Appleton cleared

THURSDAY 2/20/2020 12:08 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police say the active situation near Pierce Park has been cleared.

Police tell Local 5 a search warrant was being executed in the area.

There is no word yet on the reason or the outcome of that search warrant.

Original Story: Appleton Police responding to active situation

THURSDAY 2/20/2020 11:27 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police say they are responding to an active situation west of Pierce Park.

The 1300 block of West Rogers Avenue is closed at this time.

Local 5 has reached out to police for information, but they are unable to provide updates at this time.