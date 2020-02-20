FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Appleton Police investigating suspected meth lab near Pierce Park

THURSDAY 2/20/2020 12:21 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police say they are currently working on investigating a suspected methamphetamine lab in the 1300 block of West Rogers Street.

Police announced earlier today that they were responding to an active situation in the area.

Active situation in Appleton cleared

THURSDAY 2/20/2020 12:08 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police say the active situation near Pierce Park has been cleared.

Police tell Local 5 a search warrant was being executed in the area.

There is no word yet on the reason or the outcome of that search warrant.

Original Story: Appleton Police responding to active situation

THURSDAY 2/20/2020 11:27 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police say they are responding to an active situation west of Pierce Park.

The 1300 block of West Rogers Avenue is closed at this time.

Local 5 has reached out to police for information, but they are unable to provide updates at this time.

