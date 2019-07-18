Appleton Police safely relocate numerous animals

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Appleton Police have been quite busy lately catching…animals.

Over the last three days, police say numerous Community Service Officers have captured and released ducklings, a bunny, and a turkey.

The below Facebook status, posted Tuesday, shows a CSO releasing a number of ducklings. According to police, they have now saved over 250 ducklings.

250 Ducklings Saved! Every spring our CSO Unit saves countless ducks throughout the city. We are happy to announce that as of yesterday APD has saved over 250 ducklings! Here is a video of a recent save. Posted by Appleton Police Department on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

On Wednesday, Appleton Police showed a CSO holding a bunny she had saved earlier in the week.

One of the cutest bunnies was saved by our CSO unit the other day! #bunniesofinstagram #appleton #appletonstrong #tuesdaymotivation Posted by Appleton Police Department on Wednesday, July 17, 2019

On Thursday, police say they, along with the DNR, caught and safely relocated a turkey named Gerald.

Gerald the Turkey Safely Relocated by Appleton CSO Unit Gerald the Turkey was safely relocated today! Thank you to the citizens of Appleton and the DNR for your help! Posted by Appleton Police Department on Thursday, July 18, 2019

These events come just a week after the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department reported a ram on the loose near the town of Ellington.

Last month, Grand Chute Police were dispatched for a kangaroo crossing the footbridge over I-41. Yes, a kangaroo.

If you see any animal on the loose, do not hesitate to contact local officials.