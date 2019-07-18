Appleton Police safely relocate numerous animals

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Appleton Police have been quite busy lately catching…animals.
Over the last three days, police say numerous Community Service Officers have captured and released ducklings, a bunny, and a turkey.
The below Facebook status, posted Tuesday, shows a CSO releasing a number of ducklings. According to police, they have now saved over 250 ducklings.
On Wednesday, Appleton Police showed a CSO holding a bunny she had saved earlier in the week.
On Thursday, police say they, along with the DNR, caught and safely relocated a turkey named Gerald.
These events come just a week after the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department reported a ram on the loose near the town of Ellington.
Last month, Grand Chute Police were dispatched for a kangaroo crossing the footbridge over I-41. Yes, a kangaroo.
If you see any animal on the loose, do not hesitate to contact local officials.