Appleton police say College Avenue area is now open after incident on Wednesday

WEDNESDAY 7/15/2020 5:50 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – College Avenue in Appleton is now open after police asked residents to avoid the area due to an incident on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Appleton Police Department, police responded to an incident near the 500 blocks of College Avenue on Wednesday and were advising residents to avoid the area.

Police have now confirmed the scene has been cleared and the area is now open.

Local 5 has reached out to the Appleton Police Department for further information and will update this story as it develops.

