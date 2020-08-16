Appleton police search for suspects involved in local theft incident

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is asking for help in identifying the individuals attached in the photos.

Appleton Police Department’s Officer Meyer, says the identification of these three individuals could assist officials in a theft complaint that occurred at Capitol Centre Sports Bar and Grill.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspects call the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500 or you can report a tip or email the department at APDTips@appleton.org.

