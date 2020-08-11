FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton police search for vehicle and driver with possible connection to hit and run incident

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the vehicle and driver in the photo.

On Monday, Appleton police shared on their Facebook page that identifying the vehicle and driver could assist police with a hit and run incident that occurred on July 28.

Officials say the vehicle appears to be a 2008-12 Chevrolet Malibu likely missing the driver’s side headlight assembly.

If you can assist with any information for this investigation, call the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.

