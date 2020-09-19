Appleton police search for woman after incident with dog

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman pictured after an incident that occurred on Thursday involving her dog.

According to the Appleton Police Department, police are looking to locate this woman for information regarding the incident that took place at around 1:15 p.m., near Memorial and Prospect on September 17.

Officials say if anyone has information regarding this investigation to contact the department at 920-832-5500.

Latest Stories