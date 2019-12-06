FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton Police searching for armed robbery suspect

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police officers are asking for the community’s help after an armed robbery at Marathon Gas Station on Wisconsin Avenue.

According to police, officers responded to 1920 East Wisconsin Avenue for a report of an armed robbery. The suspect threatened the gas station attendant with a knife while demanding money before fleeing.

Initial reports describe the suspect as a caucasian individual approximately 5’4” – 5’6” feet tall.

There are no injuries reported.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Sgt. Riddle at (920)832-5500.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories