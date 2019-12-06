Appleton Police searching for armed robbery suspect

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police officers are asking for the community’s help after an armed robbery at Marathon Gas Station on Wisconsin Avenue.

According to police, officers responded to 1920 East Wisconsin Avenue for a report of an armed robbery. The suspect threatened the gas station attendant with a knife while demanding money before fleeing.

Initial reports describe the suspect as a caucasian individual approximately 5’4” – 5’6” feet tall.

There are no injuries reported.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Sgt. Riddle at (920)832-5500.