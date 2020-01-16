Appleton Police seeking applicants for Community Service Officer positions

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) The Appleton Police Department is currently seeking applicants for Community Service Officer positions.

The position is part-time and includes work like directing traffic, crowd control, animal control, bicycle enforcement, private property accident investigations, graffiti investigations, park patrol, issuing warning notices/citations and abandoned vehicle investigations – among other responsibilities.

You must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license, and be currently enrolled in a post-high school educational program with a minimum of nine course load credits, and have no felony convictions. Candidates will also be required to complete a screening process which includes a physical fitness test.

You have until February 2nd to get your applications in! For more information, and to apply, click here.

Lead Community Service Office Matt Fillebrown and Chief Todd Thomas stopped by Local 5 This Morning to talk about the benefits of a CSO, and how many in the program go on to serve as full-time officers.