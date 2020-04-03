Appleton Police sergeant awarded Wisconsin Association of Women Police Merit Award

1  of  67
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Sergeant Lori Duven of the Appleton Police Department has been awarded the Wisconsin Association of Women Police Merit Award. The award is given to an officer that “distinguished themselves by superior accomplishments or continuing long term involvement in (or leadership of) projects, which make a significant contribution to public safety and/or to law enforcement.”

According to Appleton Police, Sgt. Duven is a member of the patrol division and specializes in domestic abuse investigations. In addition to her patrol duties, she is the APD liaison with Harbor House.

Sgt. Duven is a contributing member of the Outagamie County Domestic Violence Intervention Team (DVIT), serving also on their board. Sgt. Duven sits on the education sub-committee for the full DVIT as well. She has been asked to provide training for domestic violence investigations both internally at the Appleton Police Department and for outside agencies in our area.

Appleton Police say Sgt. Duven reviews investigative reports completed by other patrol officers who respond to domestic violence calls. Her nomination was met with support from both Harbor House and the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office.

Sgt. Duven was set to receive The Merit Award at the 2020 Wisconsin Association of Women Police Conference in March. Unfortunately, this year’s conference was cancelled in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

