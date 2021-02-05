Appleton Police talk mental health after incident with man at parking ramp

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police are doing more than keeping the city streets safe.

Police responded to a distraught man at a downtown parking ramp on January 15 around 7 p.m. for a report that he was threatening to jump from the 7th floor.

Officer body camera footage shows eight minutes of an Appleton Police Officer talking to the man and reassuring him that they were only there to help.

The police department shared the incident in hopes that people will watch and find no shame in getting help.

Police Chief Todd Thomas issued a statement after the video was released saying, “We are posting this as an example of how we approach these calls we receive for people who are suffering from a mental health crisis. Every call is different, so our approach may be different based on the information we have and if weapons are involved, but our staff has crisis response training and will handle them as safely as possible for everyone involved.”

He goes on to say that if you or anyone you know is suffering from a mental health crisis, please do not hesitate to call them.