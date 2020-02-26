Appleton Police urge gun safety after 3-year-old receives gunshot wound to the hand

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police say they continue to investigate after a 3-year-old allegedly sustained a gunshot wound to their hand last week.

Authorities say they were notified of the incident at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17.

“Out of sensitivity to the family we will not be releasing the location of the incident, but we feel it is important to discuss proper firearm safety,” Appleton Police said in a release.

Failure to secure a firearm allowing a child to have access is a criminal offense, police add.

The child was treated at a local hospital and was released. Police say they continue to investigate the incident, but that an initial investigation showed the child was injured during an accidental discharge.

Appleton Police say gun locks are available in the police department lobby, free of charge, to help assist in making firearm safety a priority.

LATEST STORIES