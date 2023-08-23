APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Members of the Appleton community joined together Wednesday morning to celebrate the renaming of the Appleton Post Office in honor of firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard.

Lundgaard was a member of the Appleton Fire Department and was tragically killed in the line of duty responding to an emergency medical call in 2019.

During the ceremony, the community heard from the Appleton Postmaster, Congressman Mike Gallagher, Lindsey Lundgaard, and the Post Office Operations Manager about the impact Mitch Lundgaard had on his community and the legacy he leaves behind.

As we unveil the new name adjoining the post office, we do more than remember a fallen firefighter, we celebrate a legacy of valor,” said Brad Koenig, the Appleton Post Office Operations Manager. “Firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard’s name will now grace this building, a constant reminder of his extraordinary service and inspiration for generations to come.”

Lundgaard was described by many as someone who cared deeply for his community and an inspiration.

“I’m humbled by and inspired every single day by the heroism of people who show up to work for this community not knowing what they’re going to face,” said Jake Woodford, Appleton Mayor. “Obviously, we do everything we can to make sure that folks go home to their families every day, every night.”

Wisconsin representative Mike Gallegher highlighted why keeping Lungaard’s legacy is important not only to his family but the rest of the community.

“I think it’s important that we make sure that that story is not forgotten, both to honor Mitch but also to hopefully inspire future generations of kids from northeast Wisconsin to live a life of service and of family values,” said District 8 Representative Mike Gallagher. “Mitch was just an incredible hero in our community.”