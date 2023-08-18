APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Members of the community are welcome to come and honor and remember a fallen member of the Appleton Fire Department as the Appleton Post Office gets renamed in his honor.

On Wednesday, August 23, the Appleton Post Office will officially be renamed the “Mitchell F. Lundgaard Post Office” to commemorate Firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard’s distinguished career and leadership within the community.

Lundgaard was tragically killed in the line of duty while responding to an emergency call in 2019. Lundgaard was a Green Bay native and served with the Appleton Fire Department for 14 years, achieving the rank of Driver Engineer.

The ceremony will feature remarks from Representative Mike Gallagher, who introduced the bill to rename the Appleton Post Office in honor of Firefighter Mitch Lundgaard, as well as from members of the Lundgaard family.

The public event begins at 11 a.m. on August 23.