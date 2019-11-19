Appleton preparing for 49th annual Downtown Christmas Parade next week

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) In just one week, the streets of Appleton will be filled with floats, fun and holiday spirit as the city gets ready for the 49th annual Downtown Christmas Parade! This year’s theme is, “That Holiday Feeling!”

The parade takes place on Tuesday, November 26th at 7 p.m. It’s considered the Midwest’s largest nighttime Christmas parade and drew about 80,000 spectators last year.

If you can’t catch it in person, Local 5 has you covered! We will be airing the parade live on our channel with Tom Zalaski and Erin Davisson back again as your hosts.

During his Community Update on Local 5 This Morning, Mayor Tim Hanna said the city couldn’t be more excited for another night of bringing the community together.

“This year’s lineup is as good as ever,” Hanna said. “Lots of marching bands coming in and great floats, and a lot of fun!”

This year’s marshals will be longtime Appleton Parade Committee members Greg Otis and Harvey Samson. Both served on the committee for over 30 years.



Mayor Hanna also talked about how the leaves and snow are playing a factor when it comes to clearing the streets.

“Last week with all that snow, we didn’t have a choice. Some people, unfortunately, we had to plow those leaves right back on their terrace,” Hanna said. “With a little luck and a little bit of warmer weather we have coming, we are planning on next week the bonus round of leaf pickup. We are urging people that if we had to plow your leaves back on the terrace, get them back out on the street. We’ll get around and try to get the rest of them cleaned up.”

Mayor Hanna appears on Local 5 This Morning every other week for his Community Update out of Appleton.