Appleton program offers “Spark” for memory loss

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Many adults don’t get to spend as much time with their aging parents as they’d like, but it can be especially difficult to deal with a parent suffering from memory loss.

One local program is helping caregivers and their loved ones find a new way to bond and spend some quality time.

Spark is a Wisconsin-based program specifically designed for people with early to mid-stage memory loss.

Programs at the trout museum are designed to keep participants actively engaged in their communities by providing mentally stimulating experiences.

In keeping with the holiday season, the Grinch Exhibit was on-hand for caregivers and their loved ones as they were treated to a private docent-led tour of the Trout Museum.

Guests took time to watch the movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas. After, everyone enjoyed coffee and decorated their own cookies.

These activities are not only designed to stimulate adults suffering from various stages of memory loss but also stimulate conversation among their care-givers

Marci Hoffman, Education Coordinator for the Trout Museum says, “Its a really great safe space for anybody that is in either early to moderate stage memory loss. People are welcome to come because it’s also a great place for care partners to meet other care partners and learn about different programs in the community.”

Spark typically hosts two programs a month at the Trout Museum.

To view spark’s 2020 schedule of events or to learn more information contact Marci Hoffman at www.troutmuseum.org.